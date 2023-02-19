Nicola Bulley: Roads closed in search for missing mum
Roads have been closed near to the area where missing mother Nicola Bulley disappeared three weeks ago.
Officers are at the scene in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire, where a police helicopter was also seen overhead.
A huge search operation was mounted after Ms Bulley went missing during a riverside dog walk on 27 January.
Police said they believed Ms Bulley, 45, had gone into the river and that her disappearance was not suspicious.
Divers have been seen going into the River Wyre near the village on Sunday afternoon.
A police helicopter was seen overhead for about 20 minutes and officers cordoned off a road.
An increased presence of officers, including a senior detective, was also seen by the river. The BBC has contacted Lancashire Police for a response.
