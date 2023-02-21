Boy, 7, hurt in 30ft plunge in Rivington

Bolton Mountain Rescue teams carried the boy from where he fell before he was transferred to hospital

A seven-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after falling 30ft (9m) onto a stone path at a Lancashire beauty spot.

Rescue teams were called to Rivington Terraced Gardens at about 14:00 GMT on Monday after the boy was reported to have plunged down steep ground below a bridge.

Ambulance crews attended along with members of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team.

The boy was taken to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Bolton Mountain Rescue said: "The boy was reported to have tumbled some 30 feet down steep ground below the Seven Arches Bridge landmark, eventually coming to rest on a stone path."

"The young man was carried up to the bridge and transferred to an ambulance for transfer by road to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital."

