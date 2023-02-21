Jordan Monaghan: Triple killer loses appeal against convictions
Triple murderer Jordan Monaghan has lost a challenge against his convictions for murdering his two children and his partner.
He was given three life sentences with a 40-year minimum term in December 2021, increased to 48 years last year.
Monaghan, 32, murdered his three-week-old daughter Ruby and 21-month-old son Logan in 2013 and his new partner Evie Adams, 23, six years later.
Three Court of Appeal judges in London dismissed his appeal earlier.
Monaghan's barrister Benjamin Myers KC said the murders of the two children, and two attempted murders of a third child, should have been tried separately from the charge of murdering Miss Adams.
During his 10-week trial at Preston Crown Court, jurors heard Monaghan smothered Ruby on New Year's Day 2013 as she slept in her Moses basket at the family home in Blackburn.
In the following August, he took Logan to a local swimming pool, Waves in Blackburn, and smothered the child in a changing-room cubicle.
In October 2019, Monaghan poisoned Miss Adams with illegally-purchased prescription drugs, later claiming her death was suicide.
Mr Myers told the Court of Appeal: "There were two distinct strains of fact in this case... they should not have been tried together in the first place.
"These are entirely different sets of facts coming out of different investigations."
'Trial proceeded fairly'
The court heard jurors were told by the trial judge the evidence against Monaghan related to the murder of his children could be used in a limited way when deciding whether he murdered Miss Adams.
Mr Myers said it was "unlikely, if not cognitively improbable" jurors were able to put aside the evidence surrounding the murder of Miss Adams when considering verdicts on the murder counts against the children, which had not been allowed by the judge.
However, Lord Justice William Davis, sitting with Mr Justice Lavender and Mr Justice Murray, dismissed the bid.
"We have no reason to doubt that the trial proceeded fairly," he said, finding no fault in the original judge's decision.
The judges also rejected the challenge over the jury's use of the other evidence when considering their verdict on Miss Adams' death.
"We have to assume that the jury did abide by those directions," Lord Justice Davis said.