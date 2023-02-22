Nicola Bulley: Police handling of case to be reviewed
Police handling of the disappearance of Nicola Bulley is to be the subject of an independent review, Lancashire's police and crime commissioner has said.
She went missing on 27 January and was found dead in the River Wyre on Sunday.
Andrew Snowden has commissioned the College of Policing to review the case including the force's release of personal information about Ms Bulley.
Lancashire Police had "done their utmost" but "the narrative has been lost at times", he said.
The force has said it "welcomes the independent review that the Police and Crime Commissioner has asked the College of Policing to conduct" regarding the case.
Police were criticised for revealing the 45-year-old had been struggling with the menopause and alcohol issues.
The review will focus on the investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.
Mr Snowden said the review was "being held because there are questions that, quite rightly, members of the public and across different political spectrums want to have answered about the search, the investigation and around the release of information.
'Completely unprecedented'
"My job is to hold the police to account for providing an efficient and effective policing service... and now that the investigation and search is concluded it is right we ask those questions around why that information was released and make sure that is properly reviewed," he said.
He said the case was "completely unprecedented in the scale of social media and media interest".
"Overall [Lancashire Police] have done their utmost in what has been a media frenzy at times to get across those key messages but I do think... those messages did not get through at critical times and control was lost over the narrative about why the police were making certain decisions," he said.
"I have therefore taken the decision to commission a full independent review into the handling of this case, with clearly defined terms of reference, to ensure lessons can be learned, not just for Lancashire, but for all forces.
"This includes how such cases can be best investigated and communicated under such spotlight and scrutiny."
It comes as the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it has launched an investigation into a police visit to Ms Bulley's home weeks before her disappearance.
Lancashire Police previously said officers were called to a "concern for welfare report" at her home on 10 January.
Health professionals also attended, with the force adding that no arrests were made but the circumstances were being investigated.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has also said it has made initial inquiries with the force to understand "the reasoning which led to the disclosure" of Ms Bulley's personal information.
In a statement, an ICO spokeswoman said: "We will assess the information provided to consider whether any further action is necessary."
The inquest into Ms Bulley's death was earlier opened and adjourned.
Preston Coroner's Court heard she was identified by her dental records.
Her family chose not to attend "for reasons I can quite understand", senior coroner Dr James Adeley said.
He said a full inquest, which will ascertain when and how Ms Bulley died, was likely to be held in June.