Blackpool Tory group leader resigns after MP fallout
- Published
The leader of Blackpool Council's Conservative group has resigned from the role after falling out with one of the town's Tory MPs.
Councillor Tony Williams has led the Tory group for the past eight years.
He said he signed a letter of no confidence in Blackpool South MP Scott Benton and he was then suspended from the Conservative party so he subsequently stood down.
Mr Benton said his focus was on serving the residents of Blackpool South.
Mr Williams said he signed the letter of no confidence - along with a number of other local Conservative councillors on the Labour-controlled authority - asking Mr Benton to stand down as an MP at the next election.
Mr Williams said he was then suspended from the Conservative party and subsequently resigned, saying he could not continue due to having no "working relationship" with Mr Benton.
Mr Williams, who plans to remain on the council as an independent councillor, said local Tories have "never had any support" from Mr Benton and claims some councillors have never even met the MP.
In response, Mr Benton said: "I was unanimously readopted by the Blackpool South Conservative Association last year as the candidate for the next General Election.
"Following the suspension of Councillor Williams from the party, I hope that the local association can move on and concentrate upon fighting May's local elections.
"As ever, my focus will be on serving the residents of Blackpool South."