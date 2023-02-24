Blackpool street attack: Four people found guilty of murder
- Published
Four people who attacked a man who "posed no threat" before leaving him to die have been convicted of his murder.
Mark Gibson, 52, was beaten with a spade and tyre wrench and stabbed with a knife in Blackpool in the early hours of 11 July.
Stephen Pugh, 42, Tina Walton, 43, Stephanie Steele, 38, and Shaun Neil, 43, were convicted of his murder after a trial at Preston Crown Court.
Aaron Chadwick, 34, was found guilty of manslaughter at the same trial.
Lancashire Police said Mr Gibson, who also used the name Mark Lamb, was beaten and stabbed following an altercation between himself and the defendants on Boothroyden.
This continued on to Carshalton Road where Mr Gibson was fatally attacked.
Detectives said Mr Gibson posed no threat to the group yet they chased him down the street and attacked him with weapons.
Witnesses heard the offenders laughing and saying they would "let him bleed out" as they left the scene, the force added.
Community help
Pugh, of Chapel Street, Blackpool, Walton, of Boothroyden, Blackpool, Steele, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, Neil, of Boothroyden, Blackpool and Chadwick, of Warley Road, Blackpool, will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said: "First and foremost my thoughts are with Mark's family and friends.
"They have behaved with dignity and respect throughout the court process.
"I would like to place on record my thanks to the community for the help they have provided us throughout this investigation.
"Their support has helped the jury reach the considered verdicts they have."