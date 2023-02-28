Preston school accused of not taking racist abuse seriously
- Published
A school has been accused of not doing enough to tackle racist and homophobic abuse suffered by pupils.
Ofsted inspectors found some staff at Christ The King Catholic High School in Preston, Lancashire, "do not" take concerns seriously - potentially putting pupils at "considerable risk of harm".
In their latest report, the education watchdog rated the school inadequate.
The school has been approached for comment.
The report stated that "on occasion, pupils experience racist, homophobic or unwanted sexual language from their peers" and that some pupils "do not feel confident reporting this behaviour because some adults do not take these concerns seriously".
The inspectors concluded that "pupils are at risk of harm because leaders' - including governors' - attitudes to safeguarding are lax".
They added: "The arrangements for safeguarding are not effective. Governors do not fulfil their statutory responsibilities to ensure that pupils are safe."
The report also found school leaders had "not ensured that the curriculum is ambitious enough for all pupils" and that "some pupils are not able to access the full range of national curriculum subjects."
In their previous two reports, in 2013 and 2017, inspectors had rated the school as good.
In a letter to parents last month, headteacher Simon Corless said the school was taking the report's findings "extremely seriously".
He added: "We have already taken swift steps to address these short comings and continue to rectify non-compliance issues since the visit, with appropriate training."
He said the issue of safeguarding was the school's "number one priority".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk