Padiham killer jailed for kicking friend of 45 years to death
- Published
A man who kicked his friend from school to death after he had put a roof over his head has been jailed.
Stephen Macro's body was found in his home in Coronation Avenue, Padiham, on 25 November, Lancashire Police said.
He had taken Wayne Dawson, 57, his friend of 45 years, in as a lodger but after a row he turned on Mr Marco.
Dawson, who admitted manslaughter, was captured on CCTV kicking his friend several times. He was jailed for five years and three months.
Police said Dawson and Mr Marco had an altercation at a mutual friend's house in Cotton Street and were asked to leave.
CCTV footage showed that as they walked away from the house Dawson kicked out at Mr Marco, police said.
A witness reported hearing raised voices and the sound of somebody being hit in West View Terrace and then Dawson - saying "get up and fight me" at 22:25 GMT, police added.
Police said a minute later Mr Marco was lying half on the pavement and half on the road and a passing motorist stopped to check to see if he was OK and Dawson reassured the driver there was nothing untoward.
CCTV later showed Dawson kicking Mr Marco multiple times whilst verbally abusing him while the latter was heard begging him to stop kicking him.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Marco's sister, Debbie, who found her brother's body said: "There was only 10 months in age between us. We went through school together in the same class.
"The image I saw that day will stay with me forever it has changed me dramatically."
She added: "I have known Wayne Dawson for 45 years; he was a friend of Stephen's. Stephen put him up and fed him and helped him when no other person would."
She said she will miss her brother who was described as "always talkative and friendly" and "very popular".
Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said it was a "tragic case".
"Stephen helped Dawson in his time of need by putting a roof over his head. Dawson repaid this kindness by carrying out a cowardly attack on Stephen while he lay defenceless on the ground."