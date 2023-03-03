Darwen: £1.3m scheme to improve bottleneck junction
- Published
A busy junction in Darwen is set to undergo a £1.3m upgrade.
The scheme, around Moor Lane, Knowle Lane and Goose House Lane, links to a new housing estate on land previously used by Darwen Moorland High School.
There will be improved drainage, street lighting and road markings, as well as a new footpath, with the six-month project due to start in the summer.
Conservative regeneration councillor Paul Marrow said he hoped it would "sort out the real traffic bottleneck".
Vistry Partnerships plan to construct 477 homes on a 45-acre site off Holden Fold.
Blackburn with Darwen Council has brought forward a planning application for the roads revamp, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Quesir Mahmood, the council's regeneration boss, said: "This is a busy stretch of road, well-used by residents and commuters to access the M65.
"This route provides a reasonable highway link from the Pot House, Hoddlesden and Blacksnape areas of Darwen through to the town centre.
"The re-alignment and movement of on-street parking will aid the flow of traffic through the highway and improve safety for all users."