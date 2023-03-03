Man denies trying to murder police sergeant and harm PC
A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to trying to murder a police officer and injure another.
Morgan Evans, from Chorley, Lancashire appeared at the Old Bailey over the alleged incident on 17 January.
The court heard he allegedly tried to murder Sgt Matthew Bushell, attempted to cause grievous bodily harm to PC Rob Wood with intent, and possessed cannabis, a class B drug.
He denied all the charges and will face trial on 7 August.
Mr Justice Baker set a two-week trial at Manchester Crown Court before Judge Patrick Field KC.
Mr Evans, who appeared by video-link from a Preston jail, was remanded into custody until a further hearing on 30 June.
