Driver, 18, dies after crashing into tree in Lancaster
An 18-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree.
The teenager was driving a Volkswagen Polo with five occupants when it left the road on Littledale Road in Lancaster at about 23:40 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital and died on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
The four male passengers, aged between 18 and 19, suffered injuries including a broken ankle, broken leg, an eye injury and a suspected pelvic injury.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
