Blackpool attack: Man critically ill after assault near pub

the Manchester pub on Blackpool PromenadeGoogle
The victim was found with a head injury outside the Manchester pub

A man is in a critical condition after an attack outside a bar in Blackpool, police have said.

Officers found the victim with a serious head injury outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at about 19:00 GMT.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains critically ill.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody.

