Valerie Kneale: Reward to catch Blackpool Victoria Hospital killer
A £20,000 reward is being offered to catch the killer of a woman who died in a hospital's stroke unit while receiving medical treatment.
Valerie Kneale, 75, died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 16 November 2018.
A murder investigation was launched after a post-mortem examination found she had died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury.
Lancashire Police launched a murder inquiry but no arrests have been made.
The charity Crimestoppers is now offering up to £20,000 for anonymous information that leads to the conviction of Ms Kneale's murderer.
Regional manager for the North West, Gary Murray, said: "Whilst four years may have passed, our thoughts are very much with Valerie's family and friends who remain desperate for answers as to exactly what happened.
"Valerie was a patient in hospital undergoing important medical treatment when she endured an horrific attack which ultimately led to her death.
"We believe there are people who know what happened or have suspicions."
