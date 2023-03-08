Tributes paid to mother found dead at Blackburn house
- Published
A woman who died after being stabbed was "a devoted mother who was loved by many", her family has said.
Charlotte Wilcock, 31, was found dead at a house on Saturday on Primrose Terrace, Blackburn, Lancashire, after reports of an attack the previous evening in the Mill Hill area.
Anthony Stinson, 30, of Blackburn, has been charged with her murder.
Paying tribute, her family said the hurt and pain they were suffering was unimaginable.
"Charlotte's death has left us devastated and truly heartbroken," her family said in a statement.
"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of Charlotte.
"She was a devoted mother who was loved by many - she was our world, our love and our life."
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, from Lancashire Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We do not believe that Charlotte and the alleged offender were known to each other and this is being treated as a stranger attack," he said.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death at this time.
"While we have arrested and charged a man, we remain keen to speak to anyone who can assist our inquiries."
Three men, aged 24, 31 and 32 and 24, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have since been released under investigation.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk