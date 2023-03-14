Ormskirk bus station opens after nesting birds delayed work
- Published
A bus station which was delayed after work was halted due to nesting birds has opened to passengers.
The station in Ormskirk, part of the £3.4m Eastern Gateway Project, features improved lighting, public toilets, pedestrian areas and disabled access and a separate cycle path.
It was originally due to open last August but also faced supply chain and scheduling issues.
Councillor Rupert Swarbrick thanked people for their patience.
"One of our big priorities is to provide people with other, more sustainable, ways of making regular journeys than always using their cars, and having good public transport facilities plays a major part in this," the Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport said.
"With the bus station open we're now on the final stretch, and I hope people can see, from the way the bus station looks, the difference this investment will make to Ormskirk once it's all finished," he said.
'Better access'
The project is a partnership between Lancashire County Council, West Lancashire Borough Council and Historic England to upgrade Ormskirk town centre and the area around St Helens Road, Moor Street and the bus station.
Pippa Brown from Historic England said: "We're delighted to have been involved in this project through the Ormskirk High Street Heritage Action Zone.
"The new bus station will help provide better access for local people and visitors, making it easier for them to enjoy Ormskirk's special historic town centre."
Mr Swarbrick said final work on Moor Street and St Helens Road would be completed in the coming weeks.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk