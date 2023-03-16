Rogue Lancaster roofer who charged £25k for £300 job jailed
- Published
A fraudulent roofer who charged a grieving woman £25,000 for work that should have cost £300 has been jailed.
The woman, who was mourning the loss of her mother, said George Austin persuaded her to part with £25,000 for a new roof she did not need.
When she refused to pay a further £5,000 the 37-year-old from Lancaster vanished, leaving the work unfinished.
Austin admitted misleading the woman and was handed a 10-month prison sentence at Preston Crown Court.
Lancashire County Council said the roofer, of Lymm Avenue, had convinced his victim to have roofing work done on her doorstep in August 2021, without providing proper documentation.
After he disappeared a complaint was made to Lancashire Trading Standards and inspectors found no more than £300 worth of work had been carried out.
They also found, contrary to what Austin had said, the woman's current roof could have been expected to last another 40 to 50 years.
The victim said she felt exploited and conned by Austin and believes he took advantage of her as she was grieving for her mother.
'Shocking example'
Austin admitted engaging in commercial practice which is a misleading omission and engaging in commercial practice which is a misleading action containing false information.
Further proceedings which could force him to repay the money were adjourned until 28 July.
Speaking after the hearing, Michael Green the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, described Austin as a "shocking example of a rogue trader ripping off vulnerable consumers in their own homes".
He continued: "This kind of offending can have traumatising effects on the confidence of victims."
He also urged people not to agree for any work to be done by cold-callers and to always get three separate quotes to ensure prices are similar.
"Please ensure you use recommended firms, such as those listed on our Lancashire Safe Trader website," he added.