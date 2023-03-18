Elmer in Blackpool: Seaside resort to host patchwork elephant parade
A seaside resort is to host a herd of patchwork elephants as part of a fundraising art trail for a hospice.
Thirty statues of author David McKee's creation Elmer will be dotted around Blackpool in 2024 to attract visitors and raise funds for Brian House.
Head of fundraising Linzi Warburton said she was delighted to share news of Elmer's arrival, as the hospice had "kept this a secret for a long time".
She said she hoped the trail could raise £1m for the charity.
Much-loved by children across the world, Elmer books have sold more than 10m copies and been translated into more than 50 languages since the elephant's first appearance in 1989.
Ms Warburton said she was "beyond delighted [as] I used to love the books as a child".
"We have kept this a secret for a long time and now we are so excited to share this news with everyone," she added.
The event, which the hospice said would be Blackpool's first art trail, will see 30 large business and organisation sponsored sculptures create a parade for eight weeks in Spring 2024.
A herd of smaller Elmers will be decorated by children and young people through local schools, colleges and youth organisations and displayed inside some of the town's tourist, cultural and leisure locations.
Ms Warburton said not only will the art trail "do great things for our community, but it will raise vital funds and awareness for our hospice, which is one of Blackpool's best kept secrets".
