Chorley woman stole £37k from grandfather for tattoos and takeaways
- Published
A "greedy" woman who stole over £37,000 from her grandfather to spend on drugs, tattoos and takeaways has been jailed.
Nicole Taylor, of Chorley, admitted stealing the 79-year-old's life savings after he moved into a care home.
When his health deteriorated Taylor became power of attorney and was asked to look after his home and use his bank card to pay for bills or repairs.
Det Con Rebecca Pugh said the 25-year-old "took advantage of her vulnerable grandfather at his time of need".
"The money spent was money he had earned and saved through working his whole life," she said.
"Her greed has left her family and in particular her grandfather devastated.
"The financial loss means he can no longer choose his care home because she selfishly took away that luxury."
In a year, Taylor, of Kershaw Street, spent a total of £37,363.63 on mostly takeaways, tattoos and cash withdrawals which were believed to have been spent on drugs as she later admitting to having a drug problem, Lancashire Police said.
The victim's family became aware of the thefts and produced bank statements which were taken to police.
She pleaded guilty to theft at an earlier hearing and was jailed for 14 months at Preston Crown Court.
