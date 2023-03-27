Preston Youth Zone gets £6m government funding boost
Preston Youth Zone has been awarded over £6m to build the new "state-of-the-art" youth centre.
The government grant - allocated to OnSide Youth Zones charity - will be used to build the facilities opposite the bus station in the city centre.
It will include new sports activities including a climbing wall, arts and music studios and facilities for those with additional needs.
Subject to plans being approved, it is expected to open in late 2024.
Preston Youth Zone will also include
- Boxing and martial arts, and access to a large sports hall, fitness gym,outdoor 3-G kick-pitch and skate park
- Health and wellbeing spaces, a multi-sensory room and a 1:1 mentoring and counselling room
- Arts, crafts and fashion workshops
- A music studio, a radio booth, film and multimedia suite and a dance and performance studio
- Multi-use project rooms for employability skills such as interview practice or sessions to support young people with additional needs along with parents, carers and siblings
The money comes from the government's National Youth Guarantee which aims to ensure every young person across England will have access to regular out-of-school activities.
National charity OnSide said the funding meant Preston Youth Zone, which will be built on the corner of Crooked Lane and Tithebarn Street, has secured all of its building costs and will now focus on fundraising the remainder of its annual running costs.
It will support young people aged between eight and 19 or up to 25 for those with additional needs, seven days a week.
Guy Topping, chairman of Preston Youth Zone, said: "This major investment will provide young people with incredible opportunities to find their voice, increase their confidence and gain new skills."
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills."