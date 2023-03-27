Withnell crash: Driver in his 80s dies after car hits tree

Chorley Road in WithnellGoogle
The man died after the crash on Chorley Road in Withnell

A driver in his 80s has died after his car crashed into a tree.

The man's Mitsubishi L200 vehicle left Chorley Road in Withnell, Lancashire, on a left-hand bend and hit trees and bushes, Lancashire Police said.

The man was treated at the scene after the crash at 09:30 BST on Sunday but died at Royal Blackburn Hospital later.

Officers appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage and said the man's family was being supported by specially-trained officers.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.