Scouts to climb Pendle Hill in the dark for poorly Cub Scout
- Published
A troop of scouts is aiming to scale Pendle Hill in the dark to raise money for a poorly fellow cub.
The children, aged eight to 14, from St Mary Magdalene's in Clitheroe, want to raise £4,000 to help Ashton Barton.
The nine-year-old has a heart condition and a defibrillator is needed at the church hall to he can continue to be an active cub scout.
Two veteran mountaineers will help the 18 cubs, 13 scouts and 14 adults to reach the summit, on 22 April.
Pendle Hill stands at 1,830ft (557m) and the area is famous for the 1612 Pendle witch trial.
Mountaineer Derek Russell, 72, said: "It's fairly steep and It's going to be testing especially considering their age, how cold it will be and that it will be dark.
"Many people can't do it, but it won't be dangerous for them."
Ashton, who suffered a stroke aged eight months, has a heart condition called hypo-plastic left heart syndrome, and has undergone three rounds of open-heart surgery along with numerous minor operations.
'Big character'
His mother Sophie said: "Ashton is a big character, with a love of life. However, his medical condition means he is at high risk of suffering a heart attack.
"It is important we try to keep him safe and have precautions in place if the worst happens.
"Having a defibrillator close to hand is one of those precautions."
The expedition is named "A Taste of Kilimanjaro" and any cub or scout taking part to help raise money will earn the ATOK badge.
Scout leader Louise Sells said: "Despite the adversity he has faced, Ashton is a very bubbly, endearing nine-year-old, who wants to maintain his cub activities."
The defibrillator would also be available for public use outside the hall on Church Brow.