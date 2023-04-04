Lancashire's first female lord-lieutenant appointed after 500 years
- Published
A woman will become the first female lord-lieutenant of Lancashire in almost 500 years when she takes up the role later in the year.
Amanda Parker has been appointed by King Charles III to replace Lord Shuttleworth when he retires on 2 August after 26 years in the role.
She was previously the county's high sheriff and a deputy lord-lieutenant.
Lord-lieutenants date back to Tudor times and were originally military roles, but it is now mostly ceremonial.
The lord-lieutenant is the King's personal representative in the county and is appointed on the advice of the prime minister.
Lancashire County Council said the role was "non-political" and unpaid and was "normally held to the age of 75".
It said the incumbent represented the King at events and was "responsible for the preparation of programmes for royal visits to Lancashire" and for the presentation of awards to organisations and individuals.
They also advise on honours nominations.
A representative for the Prime Minister's Office said Ms Parker, who lives near Clitheroe, had "devoted much of her life to voluntary service while also helping to run the commercial aspects of her family estate and founding two IT and AV businesses".
They added that she had served as a magistrate for almost two decades, "supported young people through sport, especially hockey", and was on the boards of a number of charities.
hy not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk