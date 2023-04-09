Cyclist seriously injured in car collision in Thornton-Cleveleys
- Published
A cyclist has been seriously hurt in a collision with a car, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the man's bike collided with a Vauxhall Zafira at the junction of Chester Avenue and Richmond Avenue in Thornton-Cleveleys at about 13:00 BST on Friday.
It said the cyclist, who is in his 20s, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with multiple injuries.
The force has asked anyone with dashcam footage or information about the crash to get in touch.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.