St Mary's Church in Preston: Silverware stolen during burglary
Thieves smashed a stained glass window before stealing valuable silverware during a raid on a church.
The burglary at St Mary's Church in Goosnargh, Preston, between 17:00 BST on Monday and 09:00 on Tuesday, is being linked to similar offences at other churches, Lancashire Police said.
The force said offenders drilled out the locks on two safes after forcing their way into a back office.
Cash and "multiple silverware items of significant value" were stolen.
The church, which dates from the Middle Ages and is Grade II listed, also had its CCTV system damaged.
Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.
