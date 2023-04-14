Blackpool police investigate after man seen pulling seagull with lead
Police are investigating after a man was seen pulling a seagull across a road on a dog lead in a seaside resort.
The bird had to be put down following the incident on Devonshire Road in Blackpool on Monday.
A man, in his 50s, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly but he has subsequently been de-arrested.
Lancashire Police said no arrests had been made in relation to allegations of animal cruelty but the matter was still being investigated.
Gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal to intentionally injure or kill them.
'Vile incident'
A force spokesman said: "We were called at about 20:00 on 10 April to a report of a man pulling a live seagull along the pavement with a rope around its neck on Bispham Road.
"The bird was taken by a member of the public to a local vet where they decided it sadly had to be put down."
A picture of the incident, which has been circulated on social media, has sparked widespread criticism.
Brambles Wildlife Rescue, which covers Blackpool, described the incident as "vile".
The charity said: "A passer-by secured the gull off him, it was taken to a vet and was sadly put to sleep.
"We would add that it did look severely unwell and we cannot know if it could have recovered."
