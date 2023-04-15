Skelmersdale crash: Man dies as car hits tree
- Published
A man has died after the car he was travelling in hit a tree, police have said.
The 20-year-old, from Parbold, died at the scene after an Audi struck a tree in Cobbs Brow Lane, Skelmersdale, at about 22:45 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
Another 20-year-old man, from Liverpool, who was in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to contact them.
Sgt Martin Wilcock said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.
"They are being supported by trained officers and we are working extremely hard to establish what occurred to get them answers about what happened."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk