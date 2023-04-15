John Hutchinson death: Seventh arrest over Blackpool burglary
A seventh person has been arrested after a man died following a burglary.
John Hutchinson died hours after a reported attack by three men who broke into a flat in Scorton Avenue, Blackpool, on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found the 44-year-old died from internal injuries, Lancashire Police said.
A 33-year-old man, from Netherton in Merseyside, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Three other men, from Blackpool and Prescot, have been charged with Mr Hutchinson's murder.
Another two men and a woman who were arrested have been released under investigation.
Police officers were called to the property shortly before 19:00 BST on Easter Monday and spoke to Mr Hutchinson.
They returned at about 21:10 after paramedics said he had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died.
Detectives have repeated their appeal for information about a grey Ford Fiesta with registration SG18 BGU, which they believe travelled from Merseyside to Blackpool on Monday.
Officers have seized the vehicle and appealed for anyone with footage or information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows said: "Our thoughts are still very much with Mr Hutchinson's family at this very sad and difficult time and we are working tirelessly to get answers for his loved ones."