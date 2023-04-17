Preston bell-boat buoy brought back to life, council says
A bell-boat buoy which once marked the approach to a city's port has been fully restored and "brought back to life", a council has said.
Preston City Council said the buoy at the junction of Pedders Way and Riversway, was one of two which mark the "gateway" to the city's docklands.
It said work on the other buoy on Port Way would start in the coming weeks.
Director of environment and property Adrian Robinson said it would preserve the buoys "for many years to come".
He said the plan to refurbish the buoys was "well under way, with this first Nelson Buoy now ready for residents and visitors to Preston to see".
He added that a local firm's "expertise and attention to detail" has brought the buoys "back to life" and ensured they were" a welcome sight and gateway to Riversway for many years to come".
The bell-boat buoys were originally moored in the Irish sea and marked the safe approach to Preston port and the original course of the River Ribble before it was diverted for the construction of the docks, which opened in 1892.
In 1979, it was announced the port could not make a profit and it formally closed in 1981.
Ian Blakey, whose firm Sandblasting Lancashire North West Ltd undertook the work, said his staff were proud to have been involved.
"We are all Preston lads and the buoys are a landmark for local people," he said.
"It means a lot to be part of this project and... it's nice that our kids can see a piece of Preston history restored to their former glory."