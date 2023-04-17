Everest climb: Oscar, 6, reaches £29k fundraising goal
A boy who has been climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest in aid of a children's hospice has reached his fundraising goal of £29,000.
Six-year-old Oscar, from Lancaster, has ascended 10 of the UK's highest peaks to help Chorley's Derian House.
He said he needed two more to match Everest's 29,030ft (8,849m) height.
He added that the hardest climb so far had been Cairn Gorm in the Scottish Highlands, "because the snow was so deep".
Oscar took on the challenge in the hope of raising enough money to send 29 children with life-limiting illnesses on holiday.
He said he "wanted to be the youngest person to climb Mount Everest and I have climbed 10 out of 12 mountains", adding: "When I get older I want to climb the real Mount Everest."
Oscar's father Matt said it was "amazing what a child's dream can achieve".
"We're speechless and couldn't be prouder," he said.
He added that his family were grateful to everyone "that has supported us along Oscar's journey".
"We have been overwhelmed by kindness," he said.
Oscar and his family hope to make their final ascent on Ben Nevis in Scotland on 29 May.
The climb would mark not only the completion of Oscar's challenge, but also the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.
Derian House said the funds raised by Oscar would help support the work of the hospice, which provides respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 children across the North West of England.
Chief executive Karen Edwards said the six-year-old was an "incredible little boy" who had "truly gone to great heights".
"How many six-year-olds could say that they have climbed the height of Mount Everest?" she added.
