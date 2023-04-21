Forest of Bowland: Man's body found in wood identified after appeal
The body of a man who was discovered in woodland has now been identified, police have said.
Bowland Mountain Rescue found the man in an area north of Leeming Quarry in the Forest of Bowland earlier in April.
Lancashire Police launched an appeal to try and find out who he was. His body had been at the scene "for some weeks".
The force earlier said his death was being treated as unexplained but have confirmed it is not being treated as suspicious.
