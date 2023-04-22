Burnley dangerous driving arrest after pedestrian injured
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured.
The victim, aged in his 30s, suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by the car in Todmorden Road in Burnley on Thursday evening.
He had been walking out of Townley Golf Club when he was struck by a Range Rover Sport, police said.
A 47-year-old man from Burnley was held and later released on bail.
The injured man was being treated in hospital and the road was closed for several hours.
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage have been urged to contact Lancashire Police.
