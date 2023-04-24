Firefighters tackle huge blaze at derelict Blackpool hotel

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the derelict building

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a former seafront hotel.

Twelve fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms are at the scene on Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, at the junction with King Edward Avenue.

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building and people are urged to avoid the area.

It has resulted in a partial closure of the Promenade and the tram service being disrupted, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

