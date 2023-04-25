Preston thief who stabbed man 20 times as he slept jailed
A "cruel, cowardly and wicked" thief who stabbed a sleeping man more than 20 times has been jailed for life.
Lancashire Police said Lewis Robinson attacked the man, who was in his 40s, at a house on Beech Terrace, Preston, in the early hours of 27 July 2022.
The force said the man suffered two punctured lungs and wounds to his face and body, but still told officers the 31-year-old had inflicted his injuries.
Robinson was jailed for a minimum of 18 years at Preston Crown Court.
The force said the man had been asleep, but awoke after feeling his bedding was wet.
He told police he saw a person in the doorway of his bedroom and realised he had been stabbed.
'Quick-thinking actions'
A police representative said Robinson made off from the scene and left the man for dead, but he staggered from the property and alerted neighbours.
They said the man told officers, who acted quickly to stem the bleeding before he was taken to hospital, that it was Robinson who had inflicted the wounds
A police investigation found Robinson initially tried to get into the house through the front, avoiding CCTV cameras, but then climbed over a rear garden gate and entered through a back door.
Robinson was caught on CCTV in the area at the time of the attack and the footage also showed him discarding clothing afterwards.
He was found guilty of attempted murder, assault and theft following a trial.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Gary Brackley said Robinson's actions were "cruel, cowardly and wicked".
"He carried out a horrific, frenzied attack which left his victim with serious injuries," he said.
He added that it was "only thanks to the quick-thinking actions of the emergency services we were not dealing with a murder investigation".
