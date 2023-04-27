Boy, 16, charged with stabbing attempted murder in Leyland
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed in the head and body.
Lancashire Police were called to Leyland Lane, Leyland, at about 19:40 BST on Friday to reports a man in his 20s had been attacked.
He was taken to hospital where he was treated for life-changing injuries.
A 16-year-old boy from Bootle, Merseyside, has been remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court later.
An 18-year-old man from Leyland, also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage.
They are particularly interested in the streets around the Spar shop in Leyland Lane and the Broadfield Drive area of Leyland.
