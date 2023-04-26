Blackpool hotel fire: Civic group backs demolition in conservation area
A civic society has said it was backing the demolition of a fire-hit former seafront hotel even though it was within a conservation area.
The blaze at the former New Hacketts Hotel, on Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, ripped through the building on Monday.
"[The New] Hacketts Hotel was just an eyesore for years and now we've an opportunity to do something dramatic with it," Blackpool Civic Trust said.
It comes as demolition experts have arrived at the site.
Firefighters were still at the scene and once it had been made safe demolition will begin, Blackpool Council said.
Twelve fire engines tackled the blaze at its height which Lancashire Fire Service said had reduced the building to an "outer shell".
An investigation into the cause of the fire has started and Lancashire Police said it was "keeping an open mind at this stage".
Joan Humble, chair of the trust, told BBC Radio Lancashire "urgent decisions" needed to be made about the former hotel which is close to prominent hotels such as the Cliffs and the Savoy Hotel.
"So many hoteliers were really proud of their buildings and the [New] Hacketts Hotel was just an eyesore for years and now we have an opportunity I think to do something dramatic with it.
"Let's have something good in its place."
She floated ideas of a "another good quality hotel", which "would be welcome" but also mentioned "shops, arcades [and] amusements".
"We need first of all to make sure that the building is secured and then look at how we can take it down because it really is in an awful state and then look to the future," she added.
There have been previous fires at the building which has been derelict since 2018 including one last month.
Detectives have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has dashcam or CCTV footage on Monday to contact the force.
Det Con Dan Knowles said: "This fire has caused irreparable damage to this building and required a significant emergency response.
"While I'm keeping an open mind to its cause, I would ask anybody with information or footage which could assist our enquiries to make contact as soon as possible."
Part of the Promenade remains closed but trams were running again, Blackpool Council said.
