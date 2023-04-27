Burnley FC unveil promotion victory parade plans
Plans for an open-top bus parade to celebrate Burnley's Championship title win and return to the Premier League have been announced.
The Clarets clinched the title by beating Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.
Manager Vincent Kompany and his team will attend a private reception at the Mechanics Theatre and Burnley Town Hall on 9 May before the bus sets off on an hour-long trip to Turf Moor.
He said the celebrations would "cap off a memorable season".
Manuel Benson's superb second-half strike sealed the win against their east Lancashire rivals at Ewood Park.
Tens of thousands of fans are expected to line the streets for the "massive" celebrations, Burnley Council said.
Various ativities are to be held in the town centre from 12:00 BST on 9 May, with more details yet to be confirmed.
'Massive boost'
The council's chief executive Mick Cartledge said it was "fantastic to see Burnley back where they belong again" just a year after being relegated.
"It's like we've never been away," he said.
Mr Cartledge said: "When the club is doing well, Burnley and the whole borough seems to be that much brighter and positive, and gives us all such a massive boost."
Kompany said: "I felt the town's passion for the club from the moment I arrived here."
He said the support from the fans had been "incredible from day one".
"We can't thank you enough for backing us this season both home and away," he added.
Interviews with the manager and players are set to take place at about 18:15 before the bus departs at about 19:00.