Blackpool fire: Arson arrests after hotel blaze

Former hotel ravaged by fire
The hotel is so badly damaged it needs to be demolished, say the fire service

Two teenagers have been arrested following a fire which gutted a derelict seafront hotel.

The former New Hacketts Hotel, on Queen's Promenade, Blackpool was destroyed by the blaze on Monday.

The building was so badly damaged it will have to be demolished, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been held on suspicion of criminal damage and arson endangering life.

Huge plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building

Lancashire Police said it was still appealing for anyone with information or who has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact the force.

Twelve fire engines tackled the blaze at its height which the fire service said had reduced the building to an "outer shell".

