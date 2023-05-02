Preston city centre fire at ex-hospital prompts investigation
A blaze at a former hospital in Preston city centre is being investigated by the fire service.
The blaze broke out at the former Mount Street Hospital just after 17:00 BST on Sunday.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it was not believed to have been started deliberately but a full investigation had been started.
The adjoining Grade II-listed former St Joseph's Orphanage was badly damaged by a fire a year ago.
There had been controversial plans to convert the Victorian site into housing, with some campaigners calling for its historic exterior to be preserved.
