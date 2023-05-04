Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Healthcare worker jailed for sex attacks
- Published
A "predatory" healthcare assistant who sexually assaulted five female colleagues while working at a hospital has been jailed.
Hernando Puno, 52, was convicted by a jury of eight counts of sexual assaults at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2012 and 2021.
Burnley Crown Court heard he grabbed and slapped some of his victims' bottoms.
Puno, of Blackpool, who pleaded not guilty, was jailed for nine months.
The court heard Puno, of Onslow Road, approached other victims from behind and kissed and hugged them.
One of his victims made a formal complaint to the hospital about him in 2014 but felt she "did not appear to be taken seriously", the court heard.
Puno was told in writing by his employers to "improve his conduct in the workplace", the jury was told.
Sentencing him, Judge Andrew Jefferies KC, told Puno: "You did not heed that warning.
"You appeared to find your behaviour funny, jokey and not a big deal.
"It was apparent to me that during the course of your evidence you simply did not care or give any thought as to whether any of these women consented to anything you were doing."
Judge Jefferies characterised Puno's offending as "cavalier", with an "out-of-date attitude" towards women.
Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston said Puno was a "predatory individual" and described the attacks as "disgusting conduct".
"He dismissed the behaviour as a 'bit of fun' accepting no responsibility for the way that he made his victims feel, claiming during the trial that he didn't care whether his victims consented to his actions," she added.