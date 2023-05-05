Aya Hachem: Man jailed over fatal drive-by shooting
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a law student who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn.
Aya Hachem, 19, was walking to the shop to buy food for her family to eat when they broke their Ramadan fast when she was mistakenly shot dead in May 2020.
Louis Junior Otway, 42, of Manchester, was sentenced to a minimum of 32 years after being convicted of her murder and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.
Eight people were also jailed in November 2021 over her death.
Another man, Suhayl Suleman, 37, who had previously been charged with murder was found not guilty at the trial at Manchester Crown Court, police said.
The case centred around a feud between two rival businesses in King Street in Blackburn, which started in early 2019 when Quickshine Tyres, which previously only washed cars, began selling tyres next door to RI Tyres.
Innocent passer-by Ms Hachem was killed when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a passing car, that was meant for Pachah Kahn at about 15:00 GMT on 17 May 2020.
The Salford University law student had dreamed of becoming a barrister, her family said.
In a statement following the sentencing, they said: "We thank God for the justice that has been served today.
"To our dear beautiful angel in heaven, we know you are in a better and more beautiful place.
"We are so proud of you and we miss you so much."
Det Insp Ian Moore said Otway played "a key role" in organising the "bungled execution" of Pachah Khan and the sentence "reflects the gravity of this horrendous crime".