Fire breaks out at Blackburn B&M store
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a B&M store in Blackburn.
It broke out at the branch in Grimshaw Retail Park in Lower Audley Street just after 20:00 BST on Saturday.
At its peak, 10 crews were at the scene and plumes of smoke were seen across the town.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service advised people in the area to keep windows and doors shut. It said crews would continue to dampen down any hotspots on Sunday.
