Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle's coat of arms revealed
- Published
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has unveiled his new coat of arms, which features a rugby league ball, bees and Lancashire roses.
The Chorley MP's crest also includes an antelope and the key to Gibraltar, references to his home of Adlington and his links to the overseas territory.
It also bears a Latin motto which translates as "we are seen in action".
The design was revealed as he unveiled two windows celebrating Britain's crown dependencies and overseas territories.
The rugby ball is a reference to Sir Lindsay's role as president of the Rugby Football League, while the key represents his place as chancellor of the University of Gibraltar, a position he took up in February 2020.
The shield also includes a mace and has a green background, representations of the House of Commons, while the Adlington bees on three Lancashire roses nod to both his home county and village.
The crest was unveiled as Sir Lindsay revealed the new stained-glass windows, which feature the coat of arms of places like Bermuda, the Isle of Man and the Falkland Islands, at the entrance of Speaker's House in the Palace of Westminster.
He said the windows were and "will forever be tangible reminders of the strong, close links between the United Kingdom, the overseas territories and the crown dependencies".