Aughton crash: Girls,12 and 15, badly injured as cars collide

A59 NorthwayGoogle
The collision occurred on the A59 Northway near Swan Lane

Two girls were seriously injured when two cars crashed into each other, police have said.

The drivers suffered minor injuries in the collision, which followed a man riding an electric bike on to the A59 Northway in Aughton at about 16:20 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.

The girls, aged 12 and 15, were taken to hospital for treatment. The cyclist, who is in his 60s, was uninjured.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to make contact.

