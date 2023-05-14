Hyndburn crash: Man dies after three-car collision
A man has died after a crash involving three cars.
The 35-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, was driving a Ford when he was involved with a collision with an Audi and Skoda in Blackburn Road, Hyndburn, on 6 May.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
The Audi driver, who is in her 20s, suffered spinal injuries while her passenger received facial injuries. The Skoda driver was uninjured.
Police appealed for any witnesses to make contact.
Sgt Michael Higginson said: "This is a sad and tragic incident and my thoughts are very much with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."
