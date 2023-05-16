Katherine Jenkins to headline Lytham Proms
Welsh mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins will headline this summer's Last Night Of the Proms concert in Lytham, it has been announced.
The picnic proms-style event will take place at Lytham Hall on 27 August, with money raised going towards the Grade I-listed venue's restoration.
West End stars Danny Mac and John Owen-Jones will also perform.
The hall's general manager, Peter Anthony, said: "We're absolutely over the moon, she's a national treasure."
"She's sung in front of popes, presidents and royalty, so of course it's a massive deal for us here at Lytham Hall," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
Ms Jenkins last headlined the original Lytham Proms on Lytham Green in 2011.
She said: "There's something very special about a proms concert.
"They are always such wonderful events and I am looking forward to returning to Lytham in a whole new setting."
Previous performers at the event have included Russell Watson, Alfie Boe and Tom Jones.
