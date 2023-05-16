River Calder: Experts examine if mining caused bridge subsidence
- Published
An investigation is under way to discover why a bridge over the River Calder is collapsing.
The bridge on Padiham Greenway, near Burnley, was closed in 2021 after it was found to be sinking into the ground and its arches were failing.
A team of experts is now looking into whether damage was caused by nearby drilling in old mine workings to insert a sonar device to monitor the ground.
The bridge is expected to remain closed until late 2024 to allow for works.
The charity Sustrans, which owns the popular walking and cycling route, is working with the Coal Authority to find out if mine workings caused the damage.
The two-mile Padiham Greenway runs along the former track of the old railway and links Burnley and Padiham.
A lower footbridge is also closed due to a risk of falling masonry, while emergency stabilisation work was carried out in 2021.
Will Haynes, infrastructure director for Sustrans said the team was "committed to fixing the bridge and opening up this section of the Greenway again as soon as we can".
"The safety of our users is our top priority," he added.
"As a charity we will need to work together with partners and the local community to raise the funds to fix it."
Burnley and Padiham's MP Antony Higginbotham said he wanted "to find out the definitive cause of the issue".
"The Padiham Greenway Bridge serves as a vital connection for people in Padiham and further afield," he said.
Malcolm Scott of the Coal Authority's Public Safety and Subsidence Team said if investigative works found damage had been caused by mine workings, the Coal Authority would work with partners to provide a permanent solution to reopen the bridge "as soon as reasonably practicable".
Repair work can take time as permits are needed to work in the river and work can only be done when the water level is low.