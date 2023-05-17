Blackpool attack: Manslaughter arrest over football fan's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a football fan following a brawl near a pub.
Tony Johnson, 55, suffered a fatal head injury near The Manchester bar on Blackpool promenade after the Blackpool v Burnley match on 4 March.
Lancashire Police said warrants had been carried out at four houses in Burnley and four in the Blackpool area.
Six other men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
The force said a 33-year-old man from Burnley was being questioned in custody on suspicion of manslaughter.
Two men from Blackpool, aged 28 and 49, an 18-year-old man from Poulton-le-Fylde, two men, aged 18 and 45, from Foulridge, and a 31-year-old were also arrested in the raids.
Supt Chris Hardy said: "First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Johnson at this difficult time, and we are determined to get answers for them."
He appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
In a tribute Mr Johnson's partner said she was "devastated" to have lost her "best friend, life partner and soul mate".
"We all, as a family, are so heartbroken and our lives are never going to be the same," she added.
Former head coach Mick McCarthy, players and supporters left floral tributes at the Stan Mortensen Statue behind Bloomfield Road's north stand in honour of Mr Johnson.
Blackpool drew 0-0 with Burnley in the Championship clash at Bloomfield Road.