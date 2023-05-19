Blackpool Tory group leader to return to rock star roots
A former Conservative councillor said he was "looking forward" to returning to his rock star roots after losing his seat at the local elections.
Tony Williams played bass guitar for Stealers Wheel and Jethro Tull in the 1970s before getting into politics.
He had been Blackpool Council's Tory group leader, but resigned from the party in February after a row with Blackpool South MP Scott Benton.
He failed to win the Norbreck seat as an independent candidate on 4 May.
Mr Williams was at the helm of the Conservative group for eight years and he represented Anchorsholme for 12 years.
He said he was excited about heading back into the recording studio in the next few weeks with some new tracks he had written - as well as customising guitars.
After becoming "disillusioned" with the Conservative party he said becoming a full-time musician "will be a breath of fresh air".
He said his new material will be similar to Stealers Wheel music "but maybe a bit more rocky".
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I will miss some parts of my council work but I have got my life back.
He added: "I would like to thank the people of Anchorsholme for their support over the years.
"I feel as Conservative group leader I brought together what had been a disjointed group and we became very focused and had similar minded goals.
"The officers in the economic development team at the council have done a brilliant job with making bids and bringing money into Blackpool."
The Conservative group has unveiled councillor Paul Galley as their new leader, with Councillor Michele Scott appointed deputy leader.
The Conservatives hold 14 council seats following the elections, with Labour winning 28.