Alleged far-right extremist called Jo Cox killer hero - court
An alleged far-right extremist has appeared in court accused of encouraging terrorism by glorifying the murderer of MP Jo Cox.
Kieran Turner, 36, from Earby in Lancashire, allegedly published a statement in January 2019 calling for "650 Thomas Mairs" and hailing the terrorist killer as a "hero".
He appeared at the Old Bailey earlier for a preliminary hearing.
Batley and Spen MP Ms Cox was killed by far-right terrorist Mair in June 2016.
Mr Turner is also accused of sharing live-streamed footage of a terrorist attack on 15 March 2019 - the day of the Christchurch mosque shootings - and a document detailing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.
He faces a total of 10 charges, one of encouraging terrorism, two of disseminating a terrorist publication and seven counts of stirring up racial hatred in written material on dates in 2019 and 2020.
The material stirring up racial hatred allegedly includes racist and antisemitic statements, and an apparent reference to terrorist organisation National Action, which was proscribed in December 2016 in the wake of Ms Cox's murder.
Mr Justice Baker set a trial at Manchester Crown Court from 7 May with a plea hearing on 8 September.
The defendant was granted continued bail.
