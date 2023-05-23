Skelmersdale man thanks gym staff for saving his life
- Published
A man who "flatlined" after suffering a cardiac arrest while training at a gym has thanked staff for saving his life.
Stephen Ager, 59, passed out on a rowing machine at Bannatyne Health Club in Skelmersdale and his heart stopped beating.
Staff prepared to use the defibrillator but it advised there was no heartbeat and they should give him CPR.
Mr Ager said "for all intents and purposes" he had died and he "wouldn't be here today" without them.
He praised the staff who treated him until paramedics arrived.
"I was on a rowing machine when I started to feel light-headed and couldn't get my breath," he said.
'Back training'
Mr Ager, who had been training for a run in Manchester, said he could not really remember much else but said he knew he had "flatlined and for all intents and purposes had died".
He said his friend called over the health club's manager and another colleague and they gave him CPR.
"The training Phill and Alex had received meant that they knew exactly what to do, and the guidance from the defibrillator enabled them to give me the right treatment. Without that I wouldn't be here today to tell the tale," he said.
When Mr Ager awoke to see paramedics he said he told them he was "fine to go home" but he was instead taken to Broadgreen Hospital and "within a couple of hours they diagnosed an implosion in the main artery and had inserted two stents".
General Manager Phill Nuttall said he felt "adrenalin just kicked in" when he saw Mr Ager collapse in December.
"I am so pleased that Ste is back with us training and has fully recovered," he added.